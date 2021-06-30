3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • More than $100,000 to be spent..

More than $100,000 to be spent on new safety measures at school next to drug room

7 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for More than $100,000 to be spent on new safety measures at school next to drug room

The Victorian government is splashing more than $100,000 on additional safety measures at the primary school next to the North Richmond supervised drug injecting facility.

But parents of students at the school say it simply highlights why the centre shouldn’t be there in the first place.

“It’s just another bandaid over a festering sore,” Neil Mallet, who has two children at Richmond West Primary School, told 3AW Drive.

“This injecting room has been a disaster from the outset and the government has been unwilling to accept any responsibility for putting something so risky next to 5 to 12 year-olds.

“If there wasn’t a risk to the children’s safety, there wouldn’t be a need for all these new safety measures, but I haven’t heard anybody in the government say yep, we recognise that.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil voice his frustration

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332