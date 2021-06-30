More than $100,000 to be spent on new safety measures at school next to drug room

The Victorian government is splashing more than $100,000 on additional safety measures at the primary school next to the North Richmond supervised drug injecting facility.

But parents of students at the school say it simply highlights why the centre shouldn’t be there in the first place.

“It’s just another bandaid over a festering sore,” Neil Mallet, who has two children at Richmond West Primary School, told 3AW Drive.

“This injecting room has been a disaster from the outset and the government has been unwilling to accept any responsibility for putting something so risky next to 5 to 12 year-olds.

“If there wasn’t a risk to the children’s safety, there wouldn’t be a need for all these new safety measures, but I haven’t heard anybody in the government say yep, we recognise that.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil voice his frustration