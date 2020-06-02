3AW
  • Woolworths staff to receive $1000 gifts..

Woolworths staff to receive $1000 gifts as thanks for working during COVID-19 pandemic

11 mins ago
3AW Mornings

More than 100,000 Woolworths Group staff across the country are set to be rewarded for their work during the coronavirus crisis.

Woolworths has announced it will gift $50 million in shares and gift cards to employees.

Each eligible worker full time will receive $750 in company shares and a $250 gift card to spend at any Woolworths outlet.

Part time employees will be allocated shares on a pro-rata basis.

The move with make the supermarket giant the Australian company with the largest number of shareholder team members.

Only employees who were employed before March 1 will be eligible for the thank you gifts.

Casual workers employed before March 1 will receive a $100 gift card, while casual workers who commenced employment after that dat ewill have their team discount extended to the end of the year, even if their employment ends.

