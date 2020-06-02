Woolworths staff to receive $1000 gifts as thanks for working during COVID-19 pandemic

More than 100,000 Woolworths Group staff across the country are set to be rewarded for their work during the coronavirus crisis.

Woolworths has announced it will gift $50 million in shares and gift cards to employees.

Each eligible worker full time will receive $750 in company shares and a $250 gift card to spend at any Woolworths outlet.

Part time employees will be allocated shares on a pro-rata basis.

The move with make the supermarket giant the Australian company with the largest number of shareholder team members.

Only employees who were employed before March 1 will be eligible for the thank you gifts.

Casual workers employed before March 1 will receive a $100 gift card, while casual workers who commenced employment after that dat ewill have their team discount extended to the end of the year, even if their employment ends.