More than 20 cars damaged in destructive rampage in Melbourne’s south-east

A teenager has allegedly gone on a rampage in Beaumaris, damaging scores of vehicles.

So far police have found 22 cars damaged in several streets.

Most have had their side mirrors smashed.

Police were initially called to Olinda Avenue for a welfare check at about 11.30pm last night.

They have arrested an 18-year-old Beaumaris man, and he has been taken to hospital for assessment.

He is expected to be charged with multiple counts of criminal damage.

Anyone who discovers damage to their vehicle this morning should call Bayside Police Station on 8530 5100.

