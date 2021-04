A vandal has gone on a rampage targeting parked cars along Toorak Road in South Yarra.

A caller, Dylan, told Neil Mitchell more than 20 vehicles have had windscreens smashed in near the Punt Road end.

“It looks like someone has possibly gone down with a baseball bat because they are all in the same spot,” he said.

“There is a number of police and detectives interviewing people down that street at the moment.”

