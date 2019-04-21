More than 200 killed, hundreds more injured in deadly Sri Lanka attacks

More than 200 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in multiple bomb attacks in Sri Lanka.

Churches and luxury hotels were targeted in the attacks on Easter Sunday.

Another explosive device was later found near Colombo International Airport.

Officials said many of the attacks were suicide bomb explosions.

13 people have since been arrested.

A 6pm to 6am curfew was declared in Colombo, with the government also blocking access to social media and messaging sites including Facebook and WhatsApp.

Melbourne man Sam, 27, was having breakfast with a friend at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo when two bombs went off.

“A lot of people around us were covered in blood – we both had blood on us,” he told 3AW News.

“We went down the fire escape and into the car park and just got as far away from the building as we could.

“I don’t really know how to put it into words.

“It was a surreal experience.”

Australia’s political leaders condemned attacks, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison being briefed on the situation.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten said his thoughts were with Australia’s Sri Lankan community who would be in shock at the extent of the attacks.

Anybody with concerns about loved ones is asked to call Foreign Affairs on 1300 555 135.