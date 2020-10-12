More than 4000 tutors to help struggling students catch up after remote learning

The state government will hire 4100 tutors to help children who fell behind this year due to interrupted learning.

The $250 million package will include 3500 tutors for state schools and 600 for non-government schools.

Eighty per cent of the tutors are expected to be women.

Announcing the program, Education Minister James Merlino said one in five kids have fallen behind due to remote learning.

“My message to retired teachers, pre-service teachers, casual relief teachers: ‘We want you and our kids need you’.”

Pre-registration for those interested in the roles is now open at education.vic.gov.au.

“We’ll be recruiting right through term four,” Mr Merlino said.

Victorian Branch President of the Australian Education Union, Meredith Peace, welcomed the announcement.

“We’ve had a very disrupted six months. Some of our students have spent more time at home this year than they’ve spent at school,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“That has been very challenging for some students and families.

“It is a substantial investment that will allow significant additional support.”

