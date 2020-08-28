More than 60,000 homes without power as Victorians warned some outages may last days

More than 60,000 homes across Victoria are currently without power after massive storms caused extensive damage to power networks overnight.

Ausnet Services, which runs the power networks in Ringwood, the Yarra Ranges, Gippsland and surrounds, has warned some homes may be without power for days.

Ausnet Services spokesperson, Helena Lily, said the damage to infrastructure is serious.

“The extent of the damage is quite severe and it’s going to be a big clean up, and in some cases it could even be days,” she said.

There are currently more than 50,000 home on the Ausnet Services network without power.

Affected areas include: Orbost, Mallacoota, Belgrave, Boronia, Cockatoo, Coldstream, Croydon, Ferntree Gully, Emerald, Healesville, Lilydale, Mount Evelyn, Cann River and Wantirna South.

Meanwhile, there were more than 40,000 outages on the United Energy network, which covers Melbourne’s inner south-east and the Mornington Peninsula, overnight.

United Energy expects all customers to have power restored by tonight.

“There will be a few customers today that will be out throughout today and into the early evening,” United Energy spokesperson Emma Tyner told Neil Mitchell.

“The extensive damage that has impacted on our network means there’s huge repair work that needs to take place.”