Seventeen suburbs on high alert as tip fire burns in Melbourne’s west

A fire has broken out at a waste disposal centre in Melbourne’s west.

Fire Rescue Victoria confirms rubbish is burning at the tip on Old Geelong Road, Brooklyn.

Seventy firefighters battling fire and the blaze, which is under control, is being monitored by the FRV air unit.

Caller Jonathan says flames “were certainly up to five, 10, 15 metres”.

9News reporter, Reid Butler, says it’s “absolutely ferocious” and fire crews are struggling to access water.

“They can’t get their hands on water, which isn’t great news. They’ve having to go to mains hundreds of metres away to try and access that water,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The concern it is such a hot day, a hot morning already and they’re worried about spot fires. There’s some paddocks around here.

“The other concern here is the wind, it’s pushing the smoke, the black smoke, in a southerly direction and there’s a warning out now for 17 suburbs south of this fire … because of this smoke.”

An advice message has been issued for: Altona, Altona Meadows, Altona North, Brooklyn, Laverton North, Seaholme, Williamstown, Williamstown North, Altona Gate, Laverton, Altona East, Seabrook, Newport, South Kingsville, Tottenham, Point Cook, Sunshine West.

Residents who are sensitive to smoke are advised to close windows and doors, and turn off heating and cooling systems.

Old Geelong Road is closed to traffic.

