CAR RECALL: More than 93,000 cars could catch fire, even when turned off

More than 93,000 cars have been recalled over fears the engine could catch fire, even when the car is turned off.

Hyundai Tucson’s made from 2015 to 2021 are affected.

Those with affected cars have been warned not to park them in garages or near flammable materials, due to fears of fire.

An electronic circuit board fault in the ABS system may lead short circuit when exposed to moisture.

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Hyundai.

More to come…