3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • CAR RECALL: More than 93,000 cars..

CAR RECALL: More than 93,000 cars could catch fire, even when turned off

23 mins ago
3AW News
Article image for CAR RECALL: More than 93,000 cars could catch fire, even when turned off

More than 93,000 cars have been recalled over fears the engine could catch fire, even when the car is turned off.

Hyundai Tucson’s made from 2015 to 2021 are affected.

Those with affected cars have been warned not to park them in garages or near flammable materials, due to fears of fire.

An electronic circuit board fault in the ABS system may lead short circuit when exposed to moisture.

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Hyundai.

More to come…

 

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332