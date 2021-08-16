COVID-19: 24 new local cases as more than a dozen new exposure sites identified

Victoria recorded 24 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Of the new cases, 21 have been linked to known outbreaks and three are not yet linked.

Fourteen of the 24 cases were in isolation while infectious, and 10 were in the community.

Fifteen new exposure sites — in St Kilda, South Morang, Balaclava, Roxburgh Park, Cheltenham, Elsternwick and Port Melbourne — were added to the Health Department’s list last night.

Aldi in Roxburgh Park has been identified as a Tier 1 site on August 12, while Coles in Balaclava and Haymisha Bakery Balaclava were Tier 1 sites on August 13.

All of the other new sites are Tier 2.

There are now 541 exposure sites on the Health Department’s list.