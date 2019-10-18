More than a dozen people hurt in nasty crash near Ballarat

More than a dozen people, mostly school students, are in hospital after a minibus collided with a tractor near Ballarat.

25 people were on board the bus when it crashed on the Sunraysia Highway at Lexton on Friday afternoon.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known, but one person was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Another six were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital by ambulance.

A further six were taken for observation.

Ten people did not require treatment.

The tractor driver escaped injury.