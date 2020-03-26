‘More than enough’: No need to panic buy booze, industry body assures

Australia’s industry body for retail alcohol sales says there is no shortage of supply in the country and is “disappointed” with Western Australia’s decision to implement sale restrictions in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Julie Ryan, CEO of Retail Drinks Australia, spoke with Tom Elliott on Thursday.

She said alcohol was still being produced and distributed across Australia as normal and bottle shops would remain open.

“We have more than enough,” she said.

“There is no shortage of supply.”

She said the Western Australian government’s decision was made without consultation and would only encourage panic buying.

