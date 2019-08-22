‘We’re in a tricky position’: Energy Minister admits half of Victorians could be without power this summer

Image: Jason South/The Age

More than half of Victorians could be without power this summer, according to a new report from the market operator.

Power outages could affect more up to 1.3 million households across the state, leaving almost 3.5 million Victorians in the lurch.

The Australian Energy Market Operator is warning there needs to be targeted investment in reliable power generation as older coal-fired plants shut down.

Lily D’Ambrosio, Victorian Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, said the state is in “a tricky position”.

“There is a risk that we won’t have sufficient supply,” she admitted to 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“We need better planning, we need to work collaboratively, because the solutions are staring us in the face.”

Ms D’Ambrosio said the federal government needs to act, and a national energy plan is needed to prevent summer supply issues.

“We need a plan at a national level, so that we actually can plan for the contingencies, and the big contingencies that we have to plan for are existing generators that are getting older and less reliable,” she said.

The minister also called for three year contracts for energy suppliers.

“The rules are deficient,” she said.

“The market operator has got one hand tied behind its back.

“This is a crazy situation where we’ve got a ‘just in time’ system; Year in, year out.

“We have to have a look at this situation every time and have new contacts signed.”

