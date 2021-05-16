3AW
More under 50s now eligible to get COVID-19 jab

4 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for More under 50s now eligible to get COVID-19 jab

Another 400,000 Victorians under the age of 50 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 jab.

Under 50s who fall into the 1A or 1B categories, such as frontline and disability services workers and those with underlying health conditions, will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine from state vaccination sites today.

Anyone eligible who wants to get the Pfizer vaccine must call the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 to  make an appointment, to control supply and minimise waste.

A new mass vaccination site will open this morning at Melbourne Showgrounds.

The new site aims to vaccinate 2200 people per day.

This week, it will only administer AstraZeneca, before beginning to give the Pfizer jab next week.

News
