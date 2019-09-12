3AW
Moreland Council backs student climate walk out

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Moreland Council have announced they will back next weeks student climate strike.

Neil Mitchell broke the news first on 3AW, sharing the council’s plan to support local students and teachers to walk out of curriculum, Friday week.

The Council is also urging local businesses to join the strike, asking them to encourage staff to take part in the walk out.

The decision came after a council vote last night, with only two councillors opposed.

They say they will promote the walk out on all their media outlets.

 

