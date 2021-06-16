3AW
Mornington Peninsula councillor’s bold plan to fix Portsea eyesore

45 mins ago
Ross and Russel
A newly elected Mornington Peninsula councillor has a drastic plan to fix and eyesore at Portsea.

Due to erosion at Portsea front beach, unsightly sand bags and large rocks cover the beach.

Councillor Susan Bissinger wants to replace them with sea baths, similar to those at Bondi Beach.

“(They’ll) literally absorb the energy of the waves so it won’t divert the water at all,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

“Just make the place look beautiful and be extremely functional.”

Cr Bissinger emailed the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and received a prompt response, but it wasn’t the response she hoped for.

“I got a very definitive answer exactly what they’ve decided to do and it’s just stop spending money on this!,” she said.

“I’m going to do everything I can.”

