Mornington Peninsula mayor wants to know why his shire is being ‘treated differently’

The mayor of the Mornington Peninsula Shire says he can’t understand why the region has been classified differently to other coastal regions on the fringes of Melbourne when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bellarine, Surf Coast and Bass Shire are all about to have their restrictions eased, a timely boost as summer approaches.

“We’re the odd one out, really,” Councillor Sam Hearn told Tom Elliott.

He said he didn’t understand why places like Portsea, Sorrento, Mornington and Flinders were being treated differently.

