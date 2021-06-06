Mornington Peninsula real estate agent surprises tenants with ‘feel good’ act

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Mornington Peninsula real estate agent has lifted the spirits of renters in lockdown 4.0.

O’Brien Real Estate in Rye dropped off bags of food to their renters, in a gesture designed to lift their spirits.

Director & Licensed Estate Agent at O’Brien Real Estate Rye, Anastasia Howard, says the company identified tenants they thought may be lonely or doing it tough.

“We did identify about 40 groups of tenants that may be doing it tough at the moment,” she told Ross and Russel.

“We all got a bit of a kick out of doing something.

“It was just a feel good exercise for everyone in this tough time.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about what prompted the kind gesture