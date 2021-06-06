3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Mornington Peninsula real estate agent..

Mornington Peninsula real estate agent surprises tenants with ‘feel good’ act

16 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Parcel of food on doorstep

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Mornington Peninsula real estate agent has lifted the spirits of renters in lockdown 4.0.

O’Brien Real Estate in Rye dropped off bags of food to their renters, in a gesture designed to lift their spirits.

Director & Licensed Estate Agent at O’Brien Real Estate Rye, Anastasia Howard, says the company identified tenants they thought may be lonely or doing it tough.

“We did identify about 40 groups of tenants that may be doing it tough at the moment,” she told Ross and Russel.

“We all got a bit of a kick out of doing something.

“It was just a feel good exercise for everyone in this tough time.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about what prompted the kind gesture

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332