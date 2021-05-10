Most Australians support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for work and travel, study reveals

Most Australians support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for work, study and travel, according to a new study.

Some 73 per cent of people surveyed, which was a national survey conducted in June last year, supported the idea.

Dr Katie Attwell, Associate Professor at UWA’s School of Social Sciences, said it was important to distinguish the survery didn’t suggest “forcing” people to get the jab, rather make it a requirement for doing certain things.

She also expected attitudes to have changed in recent months.

“I think people would have different attitudes now if we repeated this survey,” she said.

