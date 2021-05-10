3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Most Australians support mandatory COVID-19..

Most Australians support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for work and travel, study reveals

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Most Australians support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for work and travel, study reveals

Most Australians support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for work, study and travel, according to a new study.

Some 73 per cent of people surveyed, which was a national survey conducted in June last year, supported the idea.

Dr Katie Attwell, Associate Professor at UWA’s School of Social Sciences, said it was important to distinguish the survery didn’t suggest “forcing” people to get the jab, rather make it a requirement for doing certain things.

She also expected attitudes to have changed in recent months.

“I think people would have different attitudes now if we repeated this survey,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain why

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332