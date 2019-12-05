3AW
Most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2019 revealed!

3 hours ago
Amelia was the most popular name for a baby girl in 2019, replacing Ava at the top of the pile.

Oliver, once again, came in first for boys, according to data compiled by the BabyCentre.

Noah, Leo, Lucas and Jack were next on the list for boys.

Isla, Charlotte, Ava and Olivia rounded out the top five for girls!

It led Tom Elliott to question whether we’d see the likes of Kevin, Sharon, Gavin and Sheila ever at the top of the list again.

Sabrina Rogers-Anderson, author of The Little Book of Bogan Baby Names, isn’t ruling it out completely.

“It’s funny how these things go in waves,” she said on 3AW Drive.

