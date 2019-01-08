Most popular street on realestate.com.au for 2018 revealed

A quiet court in Melbourne’s outer north east has been deemed Australia’s most popular street of 2018, according to realestate.com.au

Warrandyte’s Kyrenia Court was crowned the country’s most in demand street on realestate.com.au with each listing averaging 16,326 views.

Nerida Conisbee, Chief Economist at realestate.com.au, told Nick McCallum the diversity of homes including “big homes on big blocks” makes Warrandyte a regular on most viewed lists.

“I think it has a lot to do with the luxury homes on that street,” Ms Conisbee said.

“Typically we see there’s lots of people looking at those listings, not necessarily to buy them, but to have a little sticky beak and to get ideas and inspiration for their own homes.”

