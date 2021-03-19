Mother describes the ‘actual cost’ of North Richmond drug room

An East Melbourne mother says her son eight-year-old son has been left traumatised and in need of counselling after he came across somebody suffering a drug overdose in the gutter outside their home.

The supervised drug injecting facility in North Richmond is just a few hundred metres from where they live.

Charlotte told Neil Mitchell her son had become withdrawn since the incident and wanting to sleep in his parents’ bed.

“There seems to be no calculation of what the actual cost is,” she said.

