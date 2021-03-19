3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Mother describes the ‘actual cost’..

Mother describes the ‘actual cost’ of North Richmond drug room

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Mother describes the ‘actual cost’ of North Richmond drug room

An East Melbourne mother says her son eight-year-old son has been left traumatised and in need of counselling after he came across somebody suffering a drug overdose in the gutter outside their home.

The supervised drug injecting facility in North Richmond is just a few hundred metres from where they live.

Charlotte told Neil Mitchell her son had become withdrawn since the incident and wanting to sleep in his parents’ bed.

“There seems to be no calculation of what the actual cost is,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332