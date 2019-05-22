Advertisement
Mother gives birth at Croydon Maccas — and then…
RUMOUR FILE
A woman has reportedly given birth to a baby in the car park of a McDonald in Melbourne’s east.
And then she put in her order.
McDonalds Croydon licencee Ainsley Shillington told 3AW Breakfast the mother’s nervous husband came in after the birth and ordered a quarter-pounder.

The staff threw in a few drinks on the house.
Strangely, Ambulance Victoria has no record of a call out.