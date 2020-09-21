3AW
Penguins v giant goose: Tense stand-off at Phillip Island Penguin Parade

3 hours ago
The Rumour File

The Phillip Island Penguin Parade has attracted massive audiences during lockdown, with more than 10 million people tuning in to watch the live streamed spectacle.

Those watching on Sunday night might have witnessed a massive hold up.

A Cape Barren goose brought the penguins to a halt, refusing to let them pass.

The group remained at standstill for about 15 minutes.

It wasn’t until the penguins’ numbers swelled that they became confident enough to pass the goose!

“I think she probably got fed up, honestly. I think she got sick of fighting for this one particular spot,” Phillip Island Nature Parks ranger Skye Nichol told Ross and Russel.

(Image: Phillip Island Nature Parks)

 

