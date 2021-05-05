Mother of one-punch victim frustrated son’s attacker is ‘on the streets still’

The mother of a man who was targeted in a one-punch attack at Mornington in the early hours of Anzac Day is frustrated that more hasn’t been done to find her son’s attacker.

Jennifer Lawrence’s son was punched in the face after yelling out to a pair of men who were yelling near the Coles car park on Barkly Street.

“He heard these two guys on the other side of the road at the lights, they were just yelling out and mucking around, and my son is a bit of a joker too. He just sort of yelled back out “shut up” not in an aggressive way, Ms Lawrence told Neil Mitchell.

“Then the lights changed, and the two guys, they crossed the road to where my son and his friend were standing.

“My son just said ‘sorry guys, just mucking around!’

“One of the men said ‘How’s your night been?’ and before he could say anything the guy just punched him straight in the face … his two front top teeth were in his mouth with no warning.”

Ms Lawrence’s son reported the incident to police, and was then taken to Frankston Hospital. His teeth could not be repaired and he’s had a plate fitted.

Two weeks on, he’s still suffering from severe migraines.

“It’s really been very traumatic,” Ms Lawrence said.

She’s concerned that her son’s attacker is still out on the streets.

“This person, this perpetrator, his mother wouldn’t even know. If it was my son who had done that, I would want to get help for him.

“Do they have to die before we do something here?

“This guy could have gone out ten more nights and punched ten more people.”

The man in question is 175cm tall, with blonde hair and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.

