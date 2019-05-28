Mother remembers ‘beautiful’ Courtney as vision emerges of accused killer on Footy Show

Courtney Herron’s mother has spoken publicly for the first time since the murder of her daughter as vision emerges of her alleged killer’s appearance on The Footy Show.

Maxie has described her daughter as beautiful, caring but vulnerable in an interview with The Age.

The heartbroken mother has explained how the family tried to help the 25-year-old through her struggles with drug addiction, mental health and homelessness before her life was tragically and brutally cut short at Parkville on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, vision has emerged of Courtney’s alleged killer interviewed by Sam Newman and Shane Crawford in the ‘Street Talk’ segment of The Footy Show in 2018.

Henry Richard Hammond will return to court in September on one count of murder.