Motorbike hoon clocked 140km over the speed limit after kicking a police car

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Motorbike hoon clocked 140km over the speed limit after kicking a police car

An 18-year-old hoon has been arrested after a dramatic high-speed chase from Dandenong South to Melton.

Police were called to Dandenong South after reports a large crowd had gathered at a hoon event last night.

While police were responding, a man on a black and green Kawasaki motorbike with no number plates approached their vehicle and allegedly kicked it several times before speeding off.

The police air wing tracked the man, and ground officers attempted to intercept him twice.

The hoon got on the Monash Freeway, where he was clocked travelling at 180km/h in a 40km/h zone.

He was finally arrested in Melton and is expected to be remanded this morning.

