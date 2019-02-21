Motorcycle trial to be expanded in hope of reducing spike in deaths

An eight-year long trial of allowing motorbikes in bus lanes on Hoddle Street will be expanded to parts of the Eastern Freeway and Victoria Parade.

It’s part of a $1 million motorcycle safety package announced today.

It comes after a 225 per cent increase in rider fatalities this year.

Roger Chau from VicRoads says the package will also pay for road surface inspections, as well as safety packs that will include high-visibility vests for learner and novice cyclists.

“We hope that by rolling this out we can contribute to reducing the toll,” he said.

