‘Motorcyclist down’: Burnley Tunnel mostly closed, major West Gate delays

A motorcycle crash forced the temporary closure of the Burnley Tunnel.

All in-bound traffic on the West Gate Freeway was diverted at Power Street for short time about 9.30am before they were gradually re-opened.

One witness, Peter, told Neil Mitchell a truck and a car look to have been involved in the crash.

“A motorcyclist is down,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear from Peter

The rider suffered arm and leg injuries in the crash and remains in a stable condition in The Alfred hospital.