Motorcyclist killed after fleeing police in Melbourne’s north-west

A motorcyclist has died after fleeing from police in Kings Park.

Police approached motorcycle on foot on Kings Road just before 11am, and the bike sped off in a southerly direction.

Police did not pursue the motorcyclist, but a short time later he was located near McLeod Road.

It is believed the male rider lost control of the bike and struck a pole.

The rider, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.

The accident brings the Victorian road toll to 203.

At the same time last year 147 lives had been lost on our roads.

Police are urge anyone who saw the collision or with dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppers.com.au