Motorcyclist killed at Rockbank

A motorcyclist has been killed at Rockbank.

Emergency services were called to the Western Freeway at Leaks Road following reports a motorcycle had crashed into a barrier about 11.50am on Monday morning.

The motorcyclist, who is yet to be formally identified, was treated by first responders but sadly died at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and police are speaking with a number of motorists who were in the vicinity of the scene at the time of the crash.

The Western Highway has been closed outbound.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au