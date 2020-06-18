3AW
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car at Traralgon

3 hours ago
A man is dead after a motorcyclist and car collided at Traralgon.

The crash happened on Liddiard Road just after 4.30pm on Thursday.

The female driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting police.

The male motorcyclist died at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined at this stage.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

