Neil Mitchell shares his model car collection

Motoring guru Paul Gover has revealed he has thousands of model cars.

“I collect models of cars I’ve driven, racing cars and high performance cars,” he told Neil Mitchell.

That prompted Neil to share his own model car collection.

“I’ve got in front of me a red TR6, which I had … I tell you what, it’s true to form,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“The windows don’t go up, my windows never went up, the boot doesn’t open, and bonnet goes up which is a good thing because you spent half your life with the bonnet up!”

