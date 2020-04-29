Move it! Neil Mitchell wants to change the date of Mother’s Day this year

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, but social distancing rules mean many won’t be able to spend it with family this year.

Victoria’s coronavirus restrictions are set for review on May 11, the day after Mother’s Day.

So, Neil Mitchell thinks we should move the date.

“It’s a nice thing, it is a pleasant thing, but it’s a corporate confection,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Why not move it, delay it? Move it to … June or July, some time when there’s a chance people will actually be able to visit mum and kids will get their little school projects going.

“It’s going to be hard to do it with any sense of normality this year.

“Why not combine it with Father’s Day and have it in September, have Parents’ Day?”

The idea came from 3AW Mornings listener Mark. He says keeping Mother’s Day on May 10 will likely encourage people to break social distancing rules.

“It will not be possible to have a normal Mother’s Day this year and it would possibly encourage people to break the current restrictions, so why not move it?,” he said.

“It would definitely assist retailers and the restaurant industry as well.

“It would be better for older Australians as well who are in nursing homes, who can’t be visited by the whole family.”

