MP’s plan to overhaul Victoria’s public transport system

Transport Matters MP Rod Barton will today put forward a motion to state parliament calling for an inquiry into the public transport system and a report to be produced on the issue within 12 months.

He is pushing for the extension of the free tram zone, free transport for students and seniors, and the reintroduction of reduced fares for off-peak travel.

Under the proposal, the free tram zone would be extended to include the Royal Children’s Hospital, The University of Melbourne, the Shrine of Remembrance, the National Gallery of Victoria, the Arts Centre, The Alfred Hospital, the MCG and Rod Laver Arena.

“Most of these big destination centres are just outside the free tram zone.

“This would be a huge thing for Melbourne tourism,” Mr Barton told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Mr Barton said introducing free public transport for students and seniors, and reintroducing off-peak fares, would help change transport habits.

“We want to change the culture of moving around Melbourne.

“There are people that are using the system that can change how they travel.

“We need to encourage that,” he said.

Mr Barton said his party’s long term goal is free public transport for all.

“Certainly, our party’s position in the long term is that we move to a stage where public transport would be almost free.”

“I’m quietly confident we’re going to get it over the line,” he said.

Rod Barton’s proposal would extend the free tram zone to include:

Wellington Parade to Powlett Street, East Melbourne

Swanston Street to Elgin Street, Carlton

Royal Parade to College Crescent, Carlton

Flemington Road to Abbotsford Street, North Melbourne

St Kilda Road to Commercial Road, Prahran

Press PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings.

