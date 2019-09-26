‘Mr Stinky’ handed more jail time over horrific crimes

The notorious murderer and rapist known as Mr Stinky has been sentenced to at least another two decades behind bars for assaulting almost a dozen women.

Raymond Edmunds crept into the homes of nine victims, in the dead of night, at Wheelers Hill, Edithvale and Donvale between 1971 and 1984.

Usually wearing a stocking with holes cut out for the eyes, nose and mouth – and armed with a knife – he attacked nine women, the youngest just 14 years old.

Two of the women were pregnant.

Seven of the victims had children in the house, with one girl hearing her mother being raped.

The 75-year-old came forward and admitted to the crimes in April last year.

Judge Susan Pullen conceded it was difficult to find words to describe his offending.

Facing court via video link, the grandfather showed no emotion, slumped in a chair, as he was handed another 23 years and five months in prison, which he will serve concurrently with his life sentence without parole.