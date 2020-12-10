Much-loved Puffing Billy tradition set to return after ban

You will soon be able dangle your legs out of the windows of historic train Puffing Billy in the Dandenong Ranges again, but the reversal of the rule may not last forever.

The practice was banned in March 2018 after a minibus collided with the steam train, derailing a carriage.

In 2021, there will be a trial of leg dangling, with a view to the practice being permanently restored.

Puffing Billy CEO Stephen O’Brien on Thursday told the Herald Sun leg dangling is “a unique part of the Puffing Billy experience”.