‘Much needed certainty’: Year 12 students to receive results by the end of the year

Victorian Year 12 students have received confirmation they will have their final school results before the end of the year.

Education Minister James Merlino today announced VCE exams will begin on November 9 and end on December 2.

Students will receive their VCE and VCAL certificates and ATAR scores before the end of the year.

“This provides much needed certainty for our Year 12 students,” Mr Merlino said.

“It means they can celebrate finalising their Year 12 before the end of the year, enjoy the summer break and then plan for their futures.

“It will mean no disadvantage for Victorian students in terms of university.”

President of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals, Sue Bell, said she doesn’t believe Year 12 students will suffer as a result of the time spent learning at home.

“We don’t think that the students have fallen behind,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“What we’ve seen is quite remarkable engagement of Year 11 and 12 students in online learning.

“They’re actually saying to us that they’ve done more work than they’ve ever done, because there haven’t been the big events that you have in schools to take them away from their day-to-day learning.”

