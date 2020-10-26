Mud-slinging Mikakos deletes extraordinary tweet lashing Premier’s office

Jenny Mikakos has deleted a tweet making an extraordinary allusion directed at the Premier’s office on Twitter.

The bizarre series of events started when an anonymous troll account tagged Ms Mikakos under today’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) tweet announcing zero new cases and zero deaths.

“Anything to add, Jenny?” the account asked.



Ms Mikakos responded in a now-deleted tweet suggesting, without any evidence, that the anonymous account was somehow linked to the Premier’s Private Office and said the Premier’s chief of staff, Lissie Ratcliff, “should be embarrassed”.

The account in question was created in October this year, has no followers and only follows one person on Twitter.

The account has previously sent vitriolic messages to several journalists.

There is no evidence that the anonymous account is connected to anyone associated with the Premier’s office.

At today’s COVID-19 press conference, Premier Daniel Andrews was asked if his office was trolling Ms Mikakos.

Mr Andrews shot down the suggestion, saying it’s “complete nonsense”.

