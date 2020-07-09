Mug’s guide: The advice has changed on masks in Melbourne

The advice has changed.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth last night advised people in lockdown areas — that is, all of Melbourne and Mitchell shire — to wear a mask in public when it’s difficult to social distance.

That could include places such as supermarkets and cafes.

“This means if you have to leave your home for any of those reasons for which it is permissible and you are likely to find yourself in a situation where you cannot maintain 1.5-metre distance, it is advisable to be covering your face with a mask,” Dr Coatsworth said.

But wearing masks is a bit of a craft.

Neil Mitchell liked this video from Higgins MP Katie Allen, who had a medical background before becoming an MP.