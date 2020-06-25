Multi-truck smash shuts three lanes on the Monash Freeway
(Image: Twitter / VicTraffic)
All lanes on the Monash Freeway have reopened following a multi-truck smash which shut three lanes at Mulgrave.
Three or four trucks are believed to have been involved in the smash just after Wellington Road.
With just one lane open, the smash caused delays back to Burke Road.
The collision was cleared at 3.45pm.
