A witness says multiple people have been arrested following a dramatic smash at Dandenong.

Anthony alerted 3AW Drive to the incident on Tuesday.

He said a car came “screaming around a corner” before hitting a tree.

He said multiple males jumped out of the car and attempted to flee the scene.

“I reckon I saw every police officer in the state looking for them,” Anthony said.

