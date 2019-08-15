Multiple police officers shot in unfolding situation in US

A stand-off is developing between a drug suspect and police after six officers were shot in Philadelphia.

BREAKING VIDEO: Officers with guns drawn in Philadelphia active shooter situation; multiple officers injured, shots continuing to be fired pic.twitter.com/FsgSZNu7Cd — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) August 14, 2019

US correspondent Richard Arnold said police were delivering an arrest warrant when the gunman opened fire.

“Six police have been shot, none of their wounds are life-threatening, others have been injured trying to respond, and a massive siege is now underway,” he said.

“Police say two officers remain trapped in the building say that is complicating their efforts to end this.”

