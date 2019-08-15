3AW
Multiple police officers shot in unfolding situation in US

56 mins ago
A stand-off is developing between a drug suspect and police after six officers were shot in Philadelphia.

US correspondent Richard Arnold said police were delivering an arrest warrant when the gunman opened fire.

“Six police have been shot, none of their wounds are life-threatening, others have been injured trying to respond, and a massive siege is now underway,” he said.

“Police say two officers remain trapped in the building say that is complicating their efforts to end this.”

More to come.

 

 

