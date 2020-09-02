Mum arrested over planned anti-lockdown protest blames ‘bimbo moment’

(Image: Zoe-Lee Buhler / Facebook)

A pregnant Ballarat mother who was arrested by police yesterday over a planned anti-lockdown protest says she didn’t realise it wasn’t allowed.

Zoe-Lee Buhler allegedly started a Facebook event to organise the protest for Saturday.

Yesterday, police knocked on her door and took her away in handcuffs.

She has been charged with incitement.

Ms Buhler streamed the arrest live on Facebook.

She says she wasn’t aware the protest was illegal.

“I didn’t realise I was not allowed to do that,” she told Tony Jones.

“I was aware that the protest coming up in Melbourne wasn’t permitted, but I thought, in Ballarat, we’re in Stage 3 lockdown.

“I had a bit of a bimbo moment and I actually didn’t realise that it wasn’t okay.”

But she says she doesn’t regret her actions.

“I probably wouldn’t change anything to be honest,” she said.

“If the police had just called me and told me to remove the post I would’ve done so.”

Secretary of the Victorian Police Association, Wayne Gatt, says he can’t fault the conduct of the police who arrested Ms Buhler.

“They’ve clearly explained what it is they’re there for. You can’t point to a single thing that those officers have done wrong,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

Mr Gatt said organising a protest during COVID-19 rules is a serious situation.

“What’s being alleged here and in situations like this … they could be seen as trivial or they could be seen as really, really risky for our community.

“6.5 million people are under restrictions at the moment and we are so close to seeing them lifted.

“It is selfish actions, it is irresponsible activities, people planning protests like those alleged here that can impact millions and millions.”

