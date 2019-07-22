3AW
Mum furious after Facebook mutes video of kids playing guitar

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A Victorian mother is furious after a video of her children, which she posted to Facebook, was muted due to a copyright violation.

Lauren posted a video of her two children, aged 2 and 3, playing guitar along to The Eagle’s hit, Hotel California.

The video was removed because she didn’t have permission from the artists to use their song.

“I’m pretty sure The Eagles don’t mind encouraging future musicians, but it seems Facebook does!,” Lauren said in a message to Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to watch the video (with sound!)

