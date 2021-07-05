Mum makes disturbing discovery in a playground in Melbourne’s south-east

A mum says she was shocked by a disturbing find while visiting a playground in Melbourne’s south-east with her daughter on Friday.

Jane was on an early morning walk with her daughter at Waverley Park in Mulgrave, when she made the discovery.

“I came across a small fluorescent pink bag that has drugs in it,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“I think it might be ice.”

The Melbourne mum says she’s grateful she found the bag before any young children came across it.

“Fortunately, I was there at the time, about 8.30 in the morning before all of the kids decided to come and enjoy the playground,” she said.

Jane says she has reported the incident to police.

“It’s going to be flushed down the toilet … I did call my local police station.

“They’ve said they can’t charge anybody so just discard it.”

