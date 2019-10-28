How emojis could save a life: Melbourne mum uses her loss to inspire mental health app

Amanda Reidel lived every parent’s worst nightmare in 2014 when her son Harrison, 13 (pictured above), took his own life.

“I know I’ll never get Harrison back. But I’ll live the rest of my life wondering why a 13-year old boy — a child so typical, so normal, so laugh-out-loud funny, and so loved — had the emotional strength and fortitude to end his.”

Determined to ensure no parent or child has to endure a similar pain, Amanda has since helped establish the Harrison Reidel Foundation, which has launched the YourCrew app.

The YourCrew app connects kids with trusted contacts who agree to an oath of confidence.

“The young people select their crew, and we encourage them to check in with their crew regularly — they can do that using emojis, or they can write stuff, or they can upload photos,” Ms Reidel told Ross and John.

“They can make it as easy or complex as they need it to be.”

The app has already helped Ms Reidel connect with a niece going through a tough time.

