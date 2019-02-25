Mumford hit with additional suspension

GWS Giants ruckman Shane Mumford has been slapped with a one-week ban following his hit on Sydney’s George Hewett.

The incident occurred during Friday’s practice match against the Swans in Blacktown.

He can accept a one-week ban with an early guilty plea.

The additional suspension means the returning big man will be out of action until at least round three following a club-imposed two-week ban after a video emerged late last year of him snorting a white powder.