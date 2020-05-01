Mum’s Curried Sausages

By Wendy Hargreaves

INGREDIENTS

1kg of your favourite beef sausages

Splash of olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 carrots, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbs curry powder

2 tbs fruit chutney

2 cups chicken liquid stock

1 cup frozen peas

Steamed rice, to serve

Parsley leaves, chopped to serve

METHOD

Heat a large, heavy-based saucepan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil. Cook sausages in batches and turn regularly until browned all over (about 5 mins). Transfer to a large plate.

Add onion, carrot and garlic to the saucepan and cook (stirring occasionally) until onion is translucent. Add curry powder and cook until fragrant (about 30 secs). Add fruit chutney and stock. Return sausages to pan, put a lid on the saucepan and bring to the boil. Then reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until the sauce thickens (20-30 mins).

Stir in frozen peas (or any other fast cooking veggies… silver beet or spinach taste great) and cook until heated through.

Serve with steamed rice, sprinkled with chopped parsley.