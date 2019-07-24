Mum’s heartfelt thank you to the paramedic who saved her daughter’s life

A Geelong mother has given heartfelt thanks to the paramedic who saved her daughter’s life.

Mother Tracey Dodd and paramedic Timothy Howse joined Neil Mitchell in studio today for Thank a Paramedic Day.

Tracey’s daughter, Sadie, was only nine-days-old when she suddenly went limp and became unresponsive.

Tracey called an ambulance, which took just 6 minutes to arrive.

Paramedic Timothy said the situation he arrived to was very serious.

“Sadie was gravely unwell. I was really frightened about her prognosis,” he said.

“She was absolutely in a life-threatening position. We were on the cusp of starting CPR on her.”

Tim let the hospital know about the severity of the situation and the ambulance was met by a team of doctors and nurses upon arrival at Geelong Hospital.

Sadie had enteroviral myocarditis, a viral condition which attacks the heart, which is often fatal.

She spent nine days in an induced coma, and eight weeks in intensive care before being transferred to the cardiac ward.

But now, at 13-months-old, she has made a full recovery.

Tracey credited Tim with saving her daughter’s life.

“We can’t thank you enough … Thanks just isn’t enough,” she said.

“It was unsettling to not have you know that we are just so thankful because she would not be here without you.”

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity,” Tim said.

Press PLAY below to hear the full heartwarming interview.